A cold front is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The front this morning was moving into Arkansas, with an area of showers and storms developing ahead of it in Kentucky. This front is expected to arrive in the Tennessee Valley tonight.

Temperatures and dewpoints will be high later today, providing plenty of energy for storms to tap into. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under a marginal risk for severe storms.

A few storms may be on the strong or severe side later today with the primary risks being damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The best chance for showers and storms will come between 7 PM and 4 AM, when our front will move through the area.

