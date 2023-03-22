A line of strong to severe storms move through the Tennessee Valley Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a *SLIGHT RISK* (Level 2 of 5) for Friday night. An *ENHANCED RISK* (Level 3 of 5) is just west of the Tennessee Valley.

Updated early Wednesday morning

Futurecast shows most of Friday being on the dry side. Heavy storms approach after sunset last through the early morning hours of Saturday. Damaging winds, lightning, flash flooding and tornadoes are all possible.

Check back with the Weather Authority as we get closer to the weekend!