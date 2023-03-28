It is shaping up to be a nice start to the week for the Tennessee Valley, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. By the weekend’s second half, this will change as the threat of strong to severe storms returns to the region.

The Weather Authority closely monitoring a system that will track through the area late Friday into early Saturday morning. A strong southerly wind flow Wednesday through Friday will surge warm air and moisture back into the region setting the stage for storms to develop along a cold front passage.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted much of the area for the threat of strong to severe storms to form Friday night. While there is a chance for this to occur in our area, the more favorable environment looks to be further north and west of us; this area is highlighted in orange.

While some isolated showers will be possible late Friday afternoon and early evening, the greater chance will arrive during the overnight hours. At this vantage point, it looks like a line of storms will push into northwest Alabama around 10 pm and then track eastward. Similar to last week, it looks to be out of the area by early Saturday morning.

The main impacts storms look to pose will be damaging winds and localized heavy rainfall. With plenty of wind shear in place, a tornado can’t be ruled out. Winds outside of storms will be on the strong side with gusts of 40 mph or higher possible.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the very latest on this severe weather threat.