We go from from no rain to the potential for severe storms across the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* (Level 2/5) for severe storms late Wednesday evening into the overnight. Gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes will be the main threats.

Wednesday Evening Into the Overnight

Futurecast has strong to severe storms moving into northwest Alabama after dark tonight. Those will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. We can’t rule out a possible tornado. That line marches eastward through the overnight to include the metro and eventually eastern sections mainly after midnight.

Stay with the Weather Authority all day with updates on the potential for severe weather. Remember to have Live Alert 19 and our Interactive Radar ready to go!