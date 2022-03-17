Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout the day on Friday. Some of these storms could become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe storms across our area on Friday. This means that scattered severe storms are possible throughout the day.

The main threats with storms on Friday will be damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

The storms are likely to come in rounds, the first coming in the morning hours. The morning storms will feature heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. This will make for a messy morning commute on Friday. Later in the afternoon, a warm front is expected to move north across our region. This will bring in warmer air from the south, and lead to an environment favorable for stronger storms.

The second round will move through in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. These storms will be capable of producing severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. Once the cold front passes Friday night, things will calm down into Saturday morning.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest updates to your forecast, and download the Live Alert 19 app to your smartphone.