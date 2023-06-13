After a mainly quiet and unseasonably cool start to the week, changes are on the way. A stalled boundary just south of the area will shift north Wednesday as a warm front, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted parts of the area under a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for strong to severe storm development Wednesday. The rest of the area, the dark green shade, is under a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5).

It will be in the ‘Slight Risk’ or yellow-shaded area that the environment will be prime for severe storms to develop. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

A batch of rain with embedded storms will track into the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. While locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with this first round, it will be the activity that develops in the afternoon and evening we will need to monitor.

The combination of daytime heating, rising dew point values, and the front pushing north will support storm development from mid-afternoon through the evening. These storms will likely be scattered in coverage with the strong to severe threat being isolated. The environment will be most favorable for severe development along and south of the Tennessee River; these areas will be closest to the front.

The main threats that storms will pose will be damaging winds and large hail. With wind shear present, the threat of a tornado is there. The best chance for a tornado to develop will be along and south of the front. Locally heavy rainfall will also need to be monitored closely as could lead to localized flash flooding.

