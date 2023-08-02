The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms to develop Thursday. This activity will be associated with an MCS or an intense cluster of storms tracking south into the area.

While an isolated shower or storm will be possible early Thursday morning for the commute to work, this activity will be sub-severe. The greater threat will arrive late morning through the afternoon as a cluster of storms drop southward into the area. Our atmosphere will be prime to support the development of storms, some of which could be severe.

A look back at July — Near-normal rainfall and temperatures

While the coverage of rainfall looks to be widespread not everyone will experience a severe storm. This being said it is important to stay weather aware!

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted the area under a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5) for storm development. While we are on the lower end of this scale, the environment over the region will support isolated strong to severe storm development.

Two tornadoes so far this July – A look at 2023 tornadoes to date

The greatest threat any storm will pose will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall. The potential for a tornado is low but not zero. The reason we have the low-end tornado threat is because of directional shear, a change in wind direction with height. Flooding could become a greater threat if storm motion slows as it tracks through.

With the threat of storms in the forecast it is important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued. Downloading the Live Alert 19 App is a great way to stay updated on radar trends and weather alerts for your area.

Stick with the Weather Authority as we continue to keep up updated on the latest information.