Strong to isolated severe storms possible Monday afternoon

Plenty of warm, humid air is in place over the Tennessee Valley, and a cold front is approaching the region from the west.

Together, these two “ingredients” set the stage for stormy weather on Monday afternoon, with brief damaging wind gusts being the main impacts from these storms. Small hail and frequent lightning are also possible Monday.

While we aren’t anticipating any widespread severe weather, often summer storms are the most intense weather you’ll experience all year.

The greater chance for an isolated severe storm is located near the Mississippi state line, however all of north Alabama should be aware that any storms can produce lightning strikes as well as brief heavy downpours.







Expect widespread storm coverage to fire up after 12pm and continue through the evening hours Monday.

Slow-moving front means additional days of rain

As dry as the month of June is running thus far for the Tennessee Valley, multiple days of rainfall would be beneficial in order to give local farms, lawns, and gardens time to recover from the extended period of hot and dry weather.

A cold front will slowly approach the region through Tuesday, firing off more thunderstorms well ahead of its location. This means widespread storms are likely Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The cold front is forecast to move east of the Tennessee Valley Wednesday afternoon, however a chance of rain remains for the next few days as smaller atmospheric disturbances move through the region. All together, as much as 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible between Monday and Thursday.





The cloudy and rainy conditions will knock our temperatures down this week. Read more about the cooler temperatures in our forecast discussion.

