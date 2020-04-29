Strong Storms This Afternoon – Possibly Severe

A cold front brings heavy storms to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon

While we didn’t see too many storms this morning, the chance remains in the forecast this afternoon a cold front passes by. The window for strong to severe storms remain from noon to around 5pm. The Storm Prediction Center outlines eastern areas with a higher risk along the cold front this afternoon.

SPC Outlook For Wednesday Afternoon & Early Evening

Here is a look at the timeline. Storms enter northwest Alabama around lunch time then move east through the afternoon and evening. Any of those will contain gusty winds, hail, and lightning. We could see some wind gusts up to 60 mph a few individual storms. Things quiet down after sunset.

NOON

1PM

2PM

3PM

4PM

5PM Timing for Wednesday afternoon

The forecast looks good Thursday through the weekend. Highs only in the 60s Thursday, but rebound into the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. It will be a warmer start to the month of May! Click here for the weather discussion.