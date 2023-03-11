While most of Saturday will be dry, storms will return to the area by the evening and overnight hours. Sunday will feature even more showers and storms, some of them could be strong and an isolated severe storm could be possible.

Our next system is already working out of the Rockies and into the middle of the county. This system will bring a warm front north through the area overnight, leading to widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Some of these storms could wake you up tonight with some thunder and some gusty winds.

Rain should come to a break in the morning hours on Sunday. This could give the atmosphere time to recover and develop more storms in the afternoon, as a cold front passes through the area. These storms that could develop ahead and along the cold front will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some large hail. Some of these storms could be strong, an isolated storm could reach severe limits.

With the threat of storms over the weekend, be sure to download our Live Alert 19 app and set your location and alerts. The Weather Authority will be here through the weekend keeping an eye on storms and updating you on the latest forecast.