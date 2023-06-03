The Weather Authority will be monitoring the potential for some strong to isolated severe storms to develop Sunday. While Sunday morning will start off dry and mostly sunny, the rain chance will start to increase after the midday hour.

It will be a quiet start to Sunday, with only patchy areas of fog to be concerned about early in the morning. After midday and into the early afternoon, showers and isolated storms will begin to develop across parts of southern middle Tennessee. This activity will then track south-southwest through the evening hours.

Conditions look most favorable for isolated strong to severe storms to develop across northeast Alabama and south. This would include DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, and Marshall counties. While strongest storms have a better chance of developing east of I-65, with plenty of moisture in place and daytime heating isolated strong storms of I-65 can’t be completely ruled out.

The Storms Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the majority of the Tennessee Valley in a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5) for the development of strong to severe storms. This is on the lower end of the scale but it is important to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

The main threats these storms could pose for the area will be frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, strong winds, and small hail can’t be ruled out. The strongest storms could also have the capability of producing a microburst; localized column of sinking air or downdraft that can produce significant wind damage. Rainfall totals will be spotty across the area as some will see activity while others stay dry.

If you have any outdoor plans Sunday make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts if they are to be issued. Downloading the LiveAlert 19 App is a great way to receive those alerts and to have the radar at your fingertips.