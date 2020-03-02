Strong Storms Possible Overnight

Rain will begin to taper off some this afternoon, but a few light, scattered showers will still be possible through the afternoon.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, a few widely scattered storms will develop ahead of a cold front.

These storms will most likely be elevated, not rooted in the surface. Most of the time, when storms are elevated, the primary risk they pose is hail, and I tend to think that’s what we will deal with here, although I can’t rule out a storm producing some gusty winds as well. Right now it really doesn’t look like the ingredients will be in place for any widespread, organized severe storms.

Based on the latest CAMs (Convection Allowing Models), I would expect the storms to move in late tonight, and continue as late as into early tomorrow morning, with the primary severe weather threat being west of I-65 and before daybreak tomorrow. You should go about your business tonight as normal, but have a way to receive warnings, just in case. A battery powered weather radio and Live Alert 19 on your phone are good ways to receive warnings while you sleep.

– Alex Puckett

