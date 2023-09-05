Scattered showers and isolated storms developed Tuesday afternoon across the area. While this activity remained sub-severe, the Weather Authority is closely monitoring a storm potential Wednesday.

A cold front is forecast to track through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. On Wednesday afternoon and evening, a cluster of storms will develop ahead and along the front. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted the area under a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storm development.

While the entire area has been highlighted for this risk of isolated strong to severe storm development, areas along and west of I-65 will have a slightly greater storm threat. Northeast Alabama will have greater instability in place to support storm development and dew points are forecast to be well into the 70s.

Many will start Wednesday off-dry, and there will be the chance for light rain showers and isolated downpours early to mid-morning. There will be a brief break in activity before a cluster of storms tracks through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be this second round that an isolated strong or severe storm will be possible.

Something that could limit afternoon storm development for some would be lingering cloud cover following the early morning showers. If clouds remain thick and the sun does not break through, it will limit the amount of destabilization ahead of the afternoon round. Remember more sunshine means higher instability for an area.

What To Expect Behind Cold Front:

Behind the frontal passage, winds will shift out of the north filtering more comfortable air into the region. The drier air will lead to lower dew point meaning it won’t be as humid as it has been. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend. These temperatures will be near average for this time of year.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest updates on Wednesday’s storm threat.