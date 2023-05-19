Rain and storm chances go up once again on Saturday. A cold front will swing through the area providing lifting for some showers and storms.

Some showers and some storms will likely be moving through during the morning hours on Saturday. By the afternoon a cold front is expected to move into the area, which will spark up more scattered showers and storms through the afternoon hours.

Some of the storms on Saturday could be strong or even severe. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and even some hail, which could be close to quarter sized.

It will not rain all weekend, the front will come through Saturday afternoon, and we might squeeze out a few hours of good weather after the front moves through in the evening. Sunday looks even better with more sunshine heading our way.

