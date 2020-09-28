Strong Storms Possible Monday

A strong cold front crosses the Tennessee Valley today bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds to the area. Storms move into the Shoals around mid-morning, cross I-65 through Madison County through the early afternoon. Expect rain for Sand Mountain by the late afternoon.

Here is another look at the timing for today:

2pm

4pm

All late evening

11am – northwest Alabama



Don’t be surprised if we get a few severe storms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARIGINAL RISK* for severe storms this afternoon for basically all of the Tennessee Valley. The atmosphere may not have enough time to get going in the Shoals by the time that cold front moves through earlier. Either way, be prepared for gusty winds and heavy rain today.

Here is another look at what to expect for this afternoon:

After today, the pattern quiets down. Temperatures cool off and things dry out. Look for pleasant temperatures the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s. For the complete forecast, click here.

