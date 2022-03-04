As we enjoy a warm and pleasant weekend, keep in mind strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee for strong to severe storms on Monday.

Damaging winds will be the main threat right now. The window for stormy weather will be during the afternoon and evening. It’s only Friday, so there is time to button up the timing and severity of these storms Monday. Check back for further updates as we get closer to Monday.

Futurecast shows rain and storms rumbling through for the afternoon and evening. After that, it gets cooler! It’s a friendly reminder that March can go back and forth temperatures and wintry precipitation.

Always remember to have multiple ways to get warnings including Live Alert 19 and a NOAA Weather Radio. March, April, and May are prime for severe storms including tornadoes. We’ve already had confirmed tornadoes in January and February. Always have a plan and be ready!

Ben Smith