Strong storms possible Friday morning

The first day of Spring brings warm, humid and stormy weather.

A strong cold front moving into the region brings some storms, and the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of central and north Alabama as being in a “Marginal Risk” for severe thunderstorms. A “Marginal Risk” is defined by the SPC as “an area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity”.

The timeline for the storms is mainly in the morning, between 9am to 5pm.

What do we expect?

Gusty winds over 40 MPH

Uneven but heavy rainfall (some 1″+ totals possible in the afternoon)

Small hail (smaller than a quarter)

Lightning! Keep that in mind if you’re planning some outdoor time.

