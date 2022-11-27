Our next cold front will be arriving by the middle of the week, and it has the potential to bring some strong storms to our area. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will all be concerns with storms moving in by Tuesday night.

Right now the timing for this next system looks to be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the front approaches from the west. A line of showers and storms looks to move into Northwest Alabama by Tuesday evening and progress east into the overnight hours.

Parts of Northwest Alabama have already been included in a Marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday. This means that a few isolated storms could reach severe limits on Tuesday over Northwest Alabama.

The main threat from storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will be damaging winds. However, heavy rainfall could also lead to ponding on roadways and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts could total up to 2 inches in spots that receive downpours.

With storms expected to move through after dark this week, be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts. Our Live Alert 19 app is a great resource for receiving weather alerts on your smartphone.

The Weather Authority will continue to monitor this system and bring you updates in the days ahead. Be sure to keep checking back for the latest forecast.