Stretch of dry weather to start the week

This past weekend has been beautiful across the Tennessee Valley, even if temperatures were a bit on the cooler side! Behind a weak frontal passage cold air will once again be ushered into the region, leading to another chilly night for the area! Temperatures Sunday night are forecasted to fall near 30 degrees, which will lead to a chilly start to your Monday!

High temperatures Monday are forecasted to reach the low to mid 50s, which is below average for this time of year. Luckily after a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to rise nicely! Temperatures for the last day November will be mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs temperatures forecasted to reach the upper 60s, to potentially 70 degrees.

Behind Sunday’s frontal passage, an area of high pressure will once again build into the region. This will lead to dry air being ushered into the area leading to pleasant weather and pleenty of sunshine! It will be the perfect week if you need to get your Holiday decorations up!

Any rainfall would be very beneficial to the area since we are seeing a deficit of 2 inches. At this vantage point, the next chance for isolated rain showers looks to arrive by next weekend. Model trends are not in agreement with the timing of this next system.