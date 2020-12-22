Stormy Wednesday Night Gives Way To Wintry Mix Thursday Morning.

A strong cold front will push through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Wednesday night. As is common for December, we expect things to be a bit stormy as the front moves through. The overall severe weather threat is low, but not totally zero Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Alabama under a Marginal Risk Wednesday night.

There won’t be much unstable air Wednesday night as storms move through, but still, some rumbles of thunder, heavy rain, and perhaps a few wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible. That’s not severe, but it can be a bit disruptive. That line of storms moves in starting in the late night and continuing through the pre-dawn hours Christmas Eve. Behind the main line of storms, cold air rushes in to catch the back edge of the rain Thursday morning. This will probably lead to a brief changeover from rain, to a wintry mix.

Keep in mind a wintry mix includes cold rain, sleet, and snow. Some spots may get mostly cold rain. Others may see a few more snowflakes. All told, most of us wake up Thursday morning to a cold, wet ground and nothing more. A few lucky spots might see a little bit of wintry precip accumulated in scattered coatings, but those spots will be pretty isolated.

This does not look like a setup that will fulfill many “White Christmas” dreams, but at least for Christmas eve morning, the chance isn’t totally zero.

