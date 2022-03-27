The Weather Authority will be monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms midweek. The severest storms will be associated with a strong cold front passage. As of Sunday morning, the timing appears to be from late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the majority of the viewing area, due to the increased probability of severe storms. The area shaded in orange represents the locations with the higher chances of strong to severe storms, due to a more favorable environment.

Along with the threat of storms, we will see very strong winds. The pressure gradient will be tightly compacted together leading to strong winds not only in the upper atmosphere but here at the surface. Strong southerly winds will be sustained between 25-30 mph with wind gusts upwards of 40 mph, especially in the higher terrain. The winds we see will be near the criteria for a Wind Advisory.

Tuesday’s Frontal Passage

The weather conditions we see on Tuesday will help set the stage for Wednesday’s severe weather threat. A warm front will push northward through our region. This will lead to a strong south/southwesterly wind flow, ushering in warm air and moisture into the region. The increase of these environmental factors will lead to an unstable air mass.

Monday temperatures will be near average, with highs forecasted to reach the upper 60s. The warm air behind this frontal passage will bump temperatures above average, nearing 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew point values will rise into the low 60s, leading to a moisture riched environment.

Wednesday’s Severe Weather Threat

Wednesday will start off dry with cloud cover increasing through the afternoon hours. Ahead of the cold front, discrete thunderstorms and scattered rain showers will develop. These discrete cells will need to be monitored as the high levels of wind shear will increase the probability of rotating storms. The main line of storms, along the cold front, will push into northwestern Alabama by the evening commute. Keep this in mind as the evening commute could be difficult!

Once this line moves into the viewing area, it will progress eastward through the evening and overnight hours. The highest chance for severe weather to occur will be locations west of I-65. The loss of day timing heating will lower the chance of strong to severe storms. The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall will occur along this main line of storms. Storms will be able to tap into the moisture riched environment, supporting the heavy rain threat.

The main threat storms will pose will be heavy rainfall and damaging winds. With a significant amount of wind shear, isolated tornadoes will be a possibility with any rotating storms. Northwestern Alabama will have the most favorable environment for tornadoes to develop. Bands of moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to rain totals between 1-1.5 inches, isolated higher amounts closer to 2 inches will be possible. This heavy rain will lead to ponding on roadways, the threat of flooding, and the rise of creeks, rivers, and streams.

It is important to note that we are still days away from this event, so the forecast is subject to change. The timing of the frontal passage will be one factor to determine the areas with the best chance to see severe weather. Although we are days away, take the time now to make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest details.