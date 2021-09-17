Stormy Weather Possible For Alabama’s Game In The Swamp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Up to 10,000 motorcycles are expected to pass through Huntsville Saturday, September 18 for the annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride. There will be road closures that morning to ensure a safe procession through the city.

Huntsville Police will shut down Highway 72 East at Shields Road and Moores Mill Road to all westbound traffic at 9 a.m.