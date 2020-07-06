Stormy Summer Pattern Continues

It appears we’re stuck in our typical summer pattern now. Warm and muggy mornings give way to hot and humid afternoons, and a few widely scattered thunderstorms pop up from early afternoon to mid-evening, before we dry out and do it all again the next day. I don’t see that pattern changing anytime soon. We’ll see temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be into the mid and upper 90s.

Additional scattered storms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, and I really don’t see any changes to this pattern ahead through the rest of this week.





Daily scattered storms over the next 3 days.

This kind of pattern leads to uneven rain coverage. Some of us see little to no rain. Others see heavy downpours that lead to several inches of rainfall. It’s just the luck of the draw as to who gets rain, and who stays dry and hot.

Model rainfall through Wednesday. Rain coverage will be spotty through the next several days.

Eventually, over the course of the week, I expect pretty much everyone will have seen some rain at some point, but some may see rain nearly every day, while others may have only seen a quick, passing shower. Rain chances don’t fluctuate much this week. We keep the rain chance between 40%-60% through the whole week.

