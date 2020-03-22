Stormy Start To Week; Severe Weather Possible Tuesday

Stormy, but not severe on Monday morning

Scattered storms will greet early risers Monday morning. We expect showers and storms to slowly and gradually taper off as we head through the afternoon Monday. The morning storms may bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps some gusty winds in a couple of spots, but these storms aren’t likely to pose a severe weather threat because the best energy for thunderstorms will be to our south and southwest.





Severe Storms Likely Tuesday

Another couple of rounds of storms are likely Tuesday, and some of those storms could be severe.

All modes of severe weather will be possible Tuesday, with straight line winds and hail being the biggest threats.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting all of North and Central Alabama and almost all of Tennessee for the potential for severe weather on Tuesday. This setup will see a warm front lift through the Tennessee Valley in the day, triggering scattered showers and storms, with a trailing cold front in the afternoon and evening leading to another round of storms. At this point, it’s still a little too early to nail down a time frame for severe weather on Tuesday, but the ingredients for severe weather look more potent.







So, with this potentially being the first severe weather event of the month of March, now is the time to prepare for this. Be prepared, not scared. It’s time to check and make sure the batteries in your NOAA weather radio are fresh, flashlights are ready to go, and go over your tornado safety plan with your family. Now is also the time to make sure you have Live Alert 19 on your phone with location settings and notifications turned on. Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

