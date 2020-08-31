Stormy Start To The Week; Some Strong Storms Possible

While the weather this morning was fairly quiet, storms will develop in the late morning across Northeast Mississippi and move into Northwest Alabama this afternoon, leading to a stormier second half of the day.

Storms will continue through the afternoon, moving from west to east into the evening before ultimately fizzling out tonight.

Forecast Radar 12:30 pm

Forecast Radar 4 pm

Forecast Radar 9 pm

Some of these storms could be strong, and will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps some sporadic wind damage and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for the potential for a few strong storms and perhaps one or two that could become briefly severe (winds >58 mph).

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

Additional storms will move through on Tuesday.

While some of these storms could be intense at times, the Storm Prediction Center does not believe they have the potential to be severe at this time. Still, keeping Live Alert 19 handy is a good idea when storms are moving through.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook