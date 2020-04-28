Storms Return Tonight and Tomorrow; Some Could Be Strong

Storms are ongoing to our west and southwest this evening, but that initial wave of storms will weaken as it moves into the Tennessee Valley early Wednesday morning.
  • Storms this evening are in an environment ripe for severe weather to our west
  • As storms move into the Tennessee Valley, they will be weakening as they enter a more stable environment
The morning round of rain and storms still could have some loud thunder, blustery winds, and heavy downpours. They could be loud, but they wont be particularly strong. A second wave of storms likely develop in the afternoon, and some of those could produce damaging winds and hail. A few of those storms could even reach severe criteria (1 inch diameter hail and/or 58+ mph wind gusts).
Storms re-develop in a more favorable environment for strong storms in the afternoon
Those storms will clear from west to east through the late afternoon and evening. By sunset, we’ll be drying back out. Due to the potential for some afternoon storms to become strong or severe, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. The best advice for a day like Wednesday: Pay attention to the weather, and if you hear thunder, get indoors. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be a blustery day. Wind gusts outside of storms could exceed 30 mph, so it might be a good idea to bring the patio furniture and trash can inside before things get too windy. For more on the forecast beyond Wednesday, check out the forecast discussion.  Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett Follow me on Twitter and Facebook

