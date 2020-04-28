Storms Return Tonight and Tomorrow; Some Could Be Strong
Storms are ongoing to our west and southwest this evening, but that initial wave of storms will weaken as it moves into the Tennessee Valley early Wednesday morning. The best advice for a day like Wednesday: Pay attention to the weather, and if you hear thunder, get indoors. Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be a blustery day. Wind gusts outside of storms could exceed 30 mph, so it might be a good idea to bring the patio furniture and trash can inside before things get too windy. For more on the forecast beyond Wednesday, check out the forecast discussion. Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett Follow me on Twitter and Facebook