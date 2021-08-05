Storms on Friday: a better chance of heavy downpours ahead

A few scattered storms Thursday afternoon dropped heavy rainfall in small geographical areas.

Some of those ‘lucky’ spots got more than an inch of rain, and it took less than an hour to add up to that! Radar estimated rainfall showed a huge difference between the south side of Hartselle and the north side of town:

12-hour rainfall ending just before 6:30 PM Thursday

More of this comes Friday, but it’s probably a little more widespread: especially over the western side of Alabama.

An upper-air disturbance moving in from the northwest adds the ‘kick’ needed to fire up numerous scattered storms, and some of them develop as early as 3-7 AM Friday.

Our best chance of locally-heavy, unevenly-scattered storms comes from around 9 AM to 8 PM: a wide window of opportunity, but not raining the entire time.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)