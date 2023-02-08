It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds.

A line of storms will start to move into Northwest Alabama around midnight. Then, push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into Northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.

These storms will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Our area has a marginal risk of seeing severe storms overnight into the early morning hours. Meaning that a storm or two could reach severe limits as they move through our area.

It will be windy outside of storms as the system moves through. A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 tonight, until 9 in the morning Thursday. Winds will be up around 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items before heading to bed tonight.

Some showers and a few storms may linger into the morning commute on Thursday. Most showers and storms should come to an end around 8 in the morning. Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest updates on this system.