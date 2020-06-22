Storms continue this evening

Gusty storms are moving through the Tennessee Valley this afternoon, and we’ll continue to deal with a few more showers and storms through the rest of the evening and into tomorrow morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds.





More spotty downpours possible through Wednesday

The better chance for rain Tuesday will be south of the Tennessee Valley, but a few showers and storms could still pop up.

More scattered intense storms possible Tuesday

The cold front is forecast to move east of the Tennessee Valley Wednesday afternoon triggering a few more showers and storms.

Behind that front, rain chances dip Thursday through Saturday, but we won’t totally rule out a few downpours later in the week.

– Alex Puckett

