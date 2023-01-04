Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama.

Anderson Storm Damage -Samuel Camp

Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a barn that was blown down. In addition to property damage, the thunderstorm winds left several without power across the area.

Rainfall totals from the past 24 hours totaled more than one inch in Huntsville and Decatur. Amounts were closer to two inches in Scottsboro and more than two inches in Cullman. Including the rain from the weekend, the totals over the past seven days came to 2.89 inches in Scottsboro, 1.50 inches in Muscle Shoals, and 1.31 inches in Huntsville.

There will be another chance for rain this weekend. Check with The Weather Authority for the latest forecast.