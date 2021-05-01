Stormier Pattern To Kick Off The New Week

After a nice and dry Saturday, storms return to the forecast Sunday.

Showers and storms could start as early as around Mid-day west of I-65, with storms becoming more prevalent from I-65 and points east by late afternoon and into the evening. A couple of these storms west of I-65 could be strong, with gusty winds and some hail, but this doesn’t look like a big severe weather day.

Additional showers and storms will be possible in waves from Sunday night through Tuesday as upper level flow out of the southwest brings in additional moisture and a few upper level disturbances.

Just like on Sunday, while a few storms could be strong, we don’t expect any big severe weather here. Go about your plans as normal, but be aware of the weather around you for the next few days. Live Alert 19 can help you keep up with storms and if they’re headed for you.

This pattern finally comes to an end as a cold front clears through Tuesday night. Behind that front, cooler and drier air filters in. That drops our rain chances. Outside of a passing shower Wednesday or Thursday, things look drier and calmer through the second half of the week.

