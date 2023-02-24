Severe Weather Outlook For Sunday

A strong low-pressure system will be moving across the country over the weekend, bringing the threat of severe weather to parts of the Plains. This same weather system will lift up toward the Midwest by Monday, increasing the chances of showers and storms for the Tennessee Valley next Monday.

Monday’ Setup

Scattered showers and storms will be moving through our area on Monday and some of them could be strong, with frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Wind Impacts

Winds will also be strong with this weather system and sustained winds could be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph which could lead to isolated power outages. This is a heads-up to the approaching system. Check back with the Weather Authority as we update you through the weekend.