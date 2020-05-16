Still Monitoring Potential Subtropical Development

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure off the coast of Florida for potential subtropical development this morning.

Now, I’ll say up front, this is likely to be a sub–tropical storm rather than a purely tropical storm. The impacts a the same though. The good news: this storm is expected to stay offshore as it lifts northeast. The storm has been fairly slow to organize so far.

Most of the storm activity has been well northeast of the surface low, a sign the system may be battling some wind shear. Wind shear usually hinders tropical development, but in this case we expect some continued development over the next couple of days.

Most models project this system to intensify over the next several days. While it won’t be fully tropical, it should reach tropical storm strength within the next 48 or so hours.

Here’s the latest discussion from the NHC.

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for tropical or subtropical development off the east coast of Florida. A broad area of low pressure located near the southeast coast of Florida continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds from portions of southern Florida and the northwestern Bahamas northeastward over the adjacent Atlantic waters. Gradual development is still expected, and the system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm later today while it passes the northwestern Bahamas and moves north-northeastward over the Atlantic waters east of Florida. Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic east of the Carolinas. 1. Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of southeastern Florida and the northwestern Bahamas through today. In addition, hazardous marine conditions will continue off the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas, where Gale Warnings are currently in effect. Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are also possible along portions of the southeast U.S. coast this weekend and early next week. See products from your local weather office and High Seas Forecasts for more details. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this morning. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9 AM EDT Saturday morning, or earlier if needed. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml. Forecaster Pasch 2 AM EDT NHC Outlook

– Alex Puckett

