Sticking Closer To Average Climatology On Independence Day This Year

In recent years, we’ve seen some extreme weather on Independence Day. In 2012, we set the record for the hottest July 4th in Huntsville at 102°. The very next year, it was the wettest Independence Day on record with over 4 and a half inches of rain in Huntsville. 2018 was the coolest Independence Day afternoon, with high temperatures only reaching the 70s! This year, we’ll be closer to “typical” 4th of July weather.

More “average” weather in store for us on Independence Day

Our average high and low for Independence day is around 90° and 70° respectively, and that’s about what we expect on Saturday. Historically, there’s been at least some measurable rainfall around 40% of the Independence Days in Huntsville going back to 1894, although if you want at least a tenth of an inch of rain, only 30% of the days on record have that. Average rainfall for the day is just over a tenth of an inch. So, typically a few downpours pop up on the 4th of July, but not everyone sees rain.

We expect a few isolated afternoon storms through the holiday weekend, but a lot of us may miss out on rain through the weekend. If you do see a storm, it won’t last all day. Any storms that do pop up will fizzle out in the evenings, meaning fireworks shows should be good to go.

– Alex Puckett

