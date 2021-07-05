Steamy Monday – “Elsa” To Cuba Then Florida – Rain Chances Up Late Week

Look for a steamy, but dry Monday across the Tennessee Valley. Highs today reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain chances are up later this week. Not so much from “Elsa”, but a couple of frontal boundaries increase our chance of showers and storms. That will knock down our temperatures from the lower 90s Monday, to the middle 80s later this week.

Tropical Storm Elsa

“Elsa” crosses Cuba today and then Florida later this week. Impacts for the Tennessee Valley are minimal. We could see a few outer bands mainly over east Alabama later this week. This will be a Florida and Carolinas storm. Here is the 4am CT track:

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are up for Florida’s west coast including Naples, Tampa, and St. Petersburg.