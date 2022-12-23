We had some beautiful pictures from across the Tennessee Valley on this frigid day. Steam fog was covering some of our local lakes and the Tennessee River. Steam fog occurs when very cold air blows over a warmer body of water, condensing water vapor to form low clouds, or fog. The temperature this morning in Huntsville was three degrees, and the coldest since early February 1996.
