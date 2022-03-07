A cold front passing through the region Monday lead to some rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for the Tennessee Valley. Thankfully, we did not see any severe storms or significant damage from gusty winds. Light rain showers will taper off Monday night as an area of high pressure builds into the region.

This area of high pressure will keep things dry for the first half of Tuesday before the rain activity returns. Tuesday will be much cooler than previous days, with high temperatures forecasted to only reach the mid to upper 50s. Some sunshine may break through the cloud cover early before it builds back in quickly ahead of the next weather maker.

A shift in the wind direction Tuesday afternoon will lead to an increase in moisture. Scattered showers will begin to lift northward from the south late Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance pushes through the region. Rainfall will be light at first before picking up in intensity; pockets of moderate to heavy rain are expected Tuesday night. Steady rainfall is expected across the area through the predawn hours Wednesday morning. Rain accumulation on average looks to range from 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. Areas prone to flooding will need to be monitored along with small creeks and streams!

After seeing lingering showers early Wednesday morning, dry air looks to move in leading to pleasant weather. The dry air filtering in on Wednesday will lead to a decrease in cloud cover by the afternoon, which means more sunshine! Temperatures will also begin to rebound with highs forecasted to be in the 60s by Thursday and Friday. Thursday is looking to be nice with a mix of sun and clouds before another system moves through Friday night bringing the return of arctic cold air!

A cold front passage late week will bring the return of arctic cold air to the region. The latest model trends are showing mainly dry conditions for Friday, but cloud cover will be increasing. By late in the afternoon, rain showers will begin to move into the area from west to east. Showers look to be light, though pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible! Behind this frontal passage, cold air will filter into the region. Temperatures Friday night are forecasted to drop into the 20s, which means any lingering precipitation could be in the form of snow. At this vantage point, we expect to see some type of wintry mix before a transition over to light snow showers to flurries. We are still days out from this event so stick with the Weather Authority as we continue to fine-tune this forecast.