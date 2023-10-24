ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has re-issued a Fire Alert for all 67 counties of Alabama.

In North Alabama, effective immediately, no burn permits will be issued. This includes 32 counties roughly north of Highway 20.

In the 35 counties south of Highway 20, certified prescribed burn managers will need to obtain a one-day burn permit.

Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.

AFC wildland firefighters have responded to 111 wildfires that have scorched nearly 1,900 acres of forestland in Alabama in the past week.

With drought conditions expected to worsen, the extremely dry weather creates a greater-than-average potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The rapid spread of these fires will make it harder and longer for firefighters to control.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679. To view a map of current wildfires you can visit the commission’s website.