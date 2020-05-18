Starting To Approach Summer Storm Season

While our peak severe weather season in the Tennessee Valley is in April, summer brings more storms than spring does. While these storms may not always be severe, they can be impactful, and for most, can be the strongest and most impactful storms you see all year. In fact, we see the most lightning in summer.

Lightning Climatology for Madison county

Madison County sees the most lightning from mid May to late August, and most of that lightning is from around noon to around 9 pm (the big red blob on the chart above). Those are our summertime thunderstorms, and we get a lot of them! You can check out the lightning climatology for your county or any county or parish in the country here.

