Starting Off Next Week Dry, But Heavy Rain On The Way Before 2021

We stay dry for the last weekend of 2020, and begin a warm-up too.

Highs climb into the 40s this afternoon, and Sunday temperatures get back into the 50s.

Mostly dry weather sticks with us for the start of the last week of 2020. A weak front could bring the chance for a stray sprinkle Monday, but most of us miss out on any rain with that front. Our next cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. That brings us our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms, and looks to produce quite a bit of rain. 1.5-3 inches of rain look likely.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that this round of storms will pose a significant severe weather threat, but the aforementioned heavy rain could be accompanied by some occasionally gusty winds.

