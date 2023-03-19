It will be cold starting out this week. Monday is the first day of calendar spring, but it will not feel much like it. Freezing temperatures will stick around through much of Monday morning, with lows dropping into the low 20s.

A Freeze warning will run from 9 PM Sunday until 10 AM Monday for temperatures that will drop well below freezing. Be sure to take precautions to protect your pets and your plants. You may also want to drip the faucet overnight to keep the pipes from freezing.

The freezing weather will not last long. Old Man Winter will give way to spring weather later in the week. Daytime highs will reach the 50s on Monday, and will gradually get warmer into the middle of the week with highs reaching the 60s. We will get to the upper 70s by the end of the week!

This warmer weather brings a chance for some storms by late in the week. Another weather system will move through by Friday bringing some showers and storms. Right now the timing for storms looks to be late on Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be on the strong or severe side. Timing and threats will be adjusted as we get closer to the event. Stay with The Weather Authority and download our Live Alert 19 app to stay up to date with the latest forecast.