Spring fever ahead: three dry days before more storms arrive

The severe weather threat is behind us, and a few quieter days lie just ahead. It’s cooler in the morning: low temperatures in the mid-50s with a light north wind and a cloudy sky. Those clouds may be tough to break on Wednesday, so expect a cooler day: temperatures in the middle and upper 60s by 3 PM with limited a limited amount of sunshine that gradually increases late in the day. A light north wind ensures some drier, more tranquil weather for Wednesday.

A dry, quiet, calm night likely leads to some fog early Thursday. Dense fog is expected with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but when it burns off, the warm-up will take off! Expect an afternoon high near 80°F Thursday.

Spring fever!

Ready for some nice weather for a change?



It’s rained on 18 of 23 days in March so far. Tuesday makes 19 of 24 days: 79% of the month! As of Tuesday night, Huntsville’s rainfall total for the month was 9.59 inches. That puts us 14.03″ above average for the year!

We need a break! We’re about to get one, too.

The weather behind Tuesday’s severe weather threat is not ‘cold’ at all; it’s actually looking very nice to end the week.



We’re expecting highs in the 80s on Thursday and Friday, and get this: zero risk of storms on either day.



There could be some more stormy weather this weekend, though. Remember, March, April and May are our ‘primary’ tornado season around here, and sometimes it comes in rapid succession.

-Jason

