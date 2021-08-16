Spotty storms Tuesday, more rain this week

Tuesday’s chance of rain is a near certainty near the Alabama-Georgia border; it’s an ‘iffy’ proposition in The Shoals, and the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area is somewhere in the middle.

North Alabama ends up on ‘Fred’s’ good side – the western side – on Tuesday. That means no risk of severe storms, but we still get the benefit of clouds, a gentle northeast breeze, and some occasional showers to keep temperatures below the seasonal norms yet again (Huntsville’s average high: 92°F). Expect highs in the 81°F to 86°F range in the afternoon with some spotty, hit/miss showers through 8 PM.

Fred tracks east, scattered heavy storms continue

Quieter weather generally happens west of a weakening tropical storm, but it can still get rough on the east side! Tropical Storm Fred’s track northward across Georgia leaves a risk of severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday east of the center.

Alabama will not have to deal with severe storms from Fred, but we do see a healthy scattering of locally-heavy, impactful thunderstorms on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Fred leaves a pipeline of tropical moisture in his wake: keeping the sticky air moving in and keeping the daily scattered storms rumbling for now: especially on Thursday!

Thursday’s rain chance peaks at 70% because of two main factors: a large supply of very humid air and a fairly strong upper-air disturbance moving overhead.

The first of two ‘disturbances’ swings overhead Wednesday. Muggy air gives downpours plenty of fuel for excessively heavy rainfall in spots.

The second disturbance, a stronger one, moves in Thursday. Faster upper-air winds enhance thunderstorm coverage and makes them stronger Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms could briefly become severe with strong winds, small hail, and frequent lightning on top of the tremendous rainfall.

Some of us will get more than two inches of rain this week; some will only get a fraction of an inch.

