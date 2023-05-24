The unofficial start to the summer season is right around the corner and that means we will soon transition to a summertime pattern. While temperatures have not been near typical Alabama summertime standards yet, there have been some pop-up showers and storms over the past few days.

This pattern of some pop-up showers and storms will continue into the days ahead. While most of us will remain dry, there will be some that may get a shower or storm.

The best day for a pop-up shower looks to be Friday with a front approaching the area. The front will lead to better lifting across our region, resulting in a better chance for some pop-up showers or storms.

Looking ahead to the upcoming month of June, temperatures look to be slightly above normal for the first part of June. Normal highs are right around the middle 80s for the beginning of June. Expect highs to be warmer than that, as we warm up heading into the beginning of the month.