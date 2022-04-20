Space weather is not often thought about or talked about, but increasing sunspots may be leading to more active space weather. Which can have negative impacts here on earth.

Over the past few days, more and more sunspots have been appearing on the surface of the sun. Sunspots are areas of intense magnetic flux on the surface of the sun. They are the most likely area of significant space weather, such as solar flares, coronal mass ejections, radiation storms, and radio bursts.

Increasing sunspots could mean an increase in solar storms. Just yesterday a strong solar flare impacted eastern parts of the globe. This solar flare impacted high-frequency radio and navigation devices for about an hour.

Geomagnetic storms are also possible from coronal mass ejections from sunspots. Geomagnetic storms are major disturbances of Earth’s magnetosphere. While these storms are known for creating beautiful aurora, they can also disrupt GPS systems and power grids.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) keeps tabs on all things space weather. They also forecast solar storms over the next three days. The SWPC forecast is broken down by type and severity. The different types of forecasts are radio blackouts, solar radiation storms, and geomagnetic storms. While severity ranges from Minor to Extreme. Over the next three days, the SWPC has no strong, severe, or extreme space weather events forecasted.