Some Warmer, Nicer Weather On The Way This Weekend!

While we saw a bit of a thaw yesterday thanks to ample sunshine, it was still chilly, and there’s still some ice and snow lingering around, particularly Northwest of Huntsville.

Some of the snowiest and iciest spots may not totally thaw even today, especially in shaded areas. Despite yesterday’s sunshine, some slick spots are possible on the roadways this morning where moisture lingered on the roads. This weekend, we finally begin to see a warming trend.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. We do drop back below freezing overnight, but compared to the teens we’ve been dealing with, upper 20s and low 30s won’t feel too bad. Sunday brings another day of sunny weather, and highs reaching the mid to upper 50s(!) in the afternoon. By Sunday night, our next front starts to approach from the Northwest, bringing the chance for some showers.





Thankfully, this front won’t have too much punch to it. Just a round of showers Sunday night into the first half of Monday, and no big punch of cold air, or wintry weather. In fact, temperatures continue to trend up through the first half of the week.

