Some Strong Storms Possible Next Week

We’ll stay mainly dry on Saturday, but rain chances start to trend up Sunday and into the new work-week. Sunday sees a few widely scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

A few isolated strong storms possible Sunday afternoon

While we aren’t anticipating any widespread severe weather, often summer storms are the most intense weather you’ll experience all year. Sunday’s storms will be fairly isolated. Some spots may get an intense storm, while others see little or no rain at all.

More widespread storms are likely by Monday and Monday evening. Again, these storms could be strong at times, capable of strong straight line winds.

More numerous strong storms possible Monday

Rain chances remain fairly high through the first half of next week. More on our rain chances on our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

