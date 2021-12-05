Some Strong Storms Likely Monday Morning

A strong cold front moves through Monday morning, bringing a line of thunderstorms. This line of storms could pack a bit of a punch as it moves through, with heavy rain and gusty winds being the primary threat.





Line of strong storms Monday.

This line of storms moves in just before sunrise in Northwest Alabama, and continues southeastward through the morning. As the line moves through, we’ll monitor closely for parts of the line that could become stronger as the line moves southeast. The line will be mostly oriented southwest-northeast, but any part of the line that can orient itself more north-south would pose a higher severe weather risk as it could more easily tap into wind shear and thus increase the damaging wind threat, as well as introduce the threat of a tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. That means most storms won’t be severe, but the ingredients are there for a storm to briefly meet severe criteria (wind gusts >58 mph, 1″ hail, or a tornado).

Storms enter Northwest Alabama around or a little before 6 am, and push southeast, clearing out by noon. Behind this line of storms, cold air rushes in, plummeting temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. For more on the colder weather on the way, check out our latest forecast in the forecast discussion.