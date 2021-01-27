Some Rain Wednesday Then A Shot Of Cold Air!

Light rain is in the forecast Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. Futurecast shows most of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee covered up later this afternoon.

Possible Mix Before Ending?

It’s possible in southern middle Tennessee and extreme northeast Alabama. This won’t be a travel problem. Don’t be surprised to see a few ice pellets or snow flakes as the precipitation moves out Wednesday evening.

Mix For Northern Cumberland Plateau Possible

Get Ready For COLD Air Early Thursday!

A stiff northerly wind takes over Wednesday night into early Thursday. It’s going to be cold mainly because of the wind. Winds gust over 20 mph through early Thursday producing some low wind chills. We’ll be 29 Thursday morning, but it will feel like in the teens! Bundle up at the bus stop! Highs for the afternoon reach the lower 40s. It will feel like the 30s during the day! A friendly reminder it’s January!

Tonight Lows (Thursday Morning)





Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT