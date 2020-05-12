Some Mischief In The Tropics

Hurricane season in the Atlantic doesn’t officially start until June 1, but it’s not unheard of to have some pre-season activity in May. We may see a little bit of activity in the Caribbean in the next few days. Ensemble models have suggested a low pressure system could develop east of the Bahamas within the next 5 days or so, and the environment could support some subtropical development.

Models suggest a subtropical low could develop east of the Bahamas (circled is area of potential development).

Forecast models suggest envelopment of a subtropical system is possible,

Sea Surface Temperatures are well above average in the “Main Development Region” in the Atlantic.

We’ll keep an eye on this, but this system, if it develops, will have no direct impacts on the Tennessee Valley. Still, the Main Development Region of the Atlantic basin (an area between 10°N and 20°N, between the coast of Africa and Central America where most named storms originate in the Atlantic basin) has higher than normal sea surface temperatures, meaning additional activity will remain possible as we head towards the “official” start of the hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center has noted the potential for subtropical development over the next 5 days east of the Bahamas as well. They give a 50% chance of subtropical development over the next 5 days.

The NHC notes potential for subtropical development.

Here’s there discussion as of Tuesday morning:

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Special Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 1005 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for subtropical development this weekend northeast of the Bahamas. 1. 1. An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9 PM EDT Tuesday, or earlier, if necessary. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent. Forecaster Latto

We’ll keep you in the know if this system does end up developing.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook